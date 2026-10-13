Pollution Control Department officials impounded large quantities of industrial and electronic waste in five warehouses in the Nikhom Pattana district of Rayong province yesterday.

They are five of 15 warehouses rented by the ‘Rayong Industrial Company’.

Surin Worakijthamrong, the director-general of the Pollution Control Department, said that the waste includes electric wire, plastic, aluminum scrap, iron scrap, paper scrap, and electronic circuits. Shredding and crushing machines and a vibration separator were also found in the warehouses.

Samples of the waste and wastewater from a treatment pond have been taken for laboratory tests and analysis.

Surin said that officials had found a lot of imported industrial waste in warehouse 8, with paperwork specifying the weight of the cargo inside the container and the country of origin.

He said that the Pollution Control Department would coordinate with agencies concerned to make sure that the storage and management of industrial waste are done properly and do not pose a threat to the environment or a health risk.