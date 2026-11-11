Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4 Forward Command strongly condemned today a series of coordinated insurgent attacks across Yala, Songkhla and Satun provinces that targeted public infrastructure and left three students injured.

The wave of violence began in Yala on Tuesday night around 9.pm, when about 20 black-clad, armed and masked assailants launched coordinated strikes across eight locations in the Mueang, Bannang Sata, Krong Pinang, Yaha and Kabang districts.

In Yala’s Mueang district, attackers bound the hands of five security guards at the Yala sub-district administrative organisation’s office, before detonating explosives and setting fire to the main building, municipal fire trucks, garbage trucks and government pickup trucks.

Elsewhere in the province, insurgents burned motorcycle tires, torched mobile phone towers and destroyed CCTV cameras.

Violence escalated on Wednesday morning in Songkhla and Satun. At approximately 7am, explosions targeted roadside utility poles at three locations across Sadao and Chana districts in Songkhla, downing one pole and blocking traffic.

Security forces immediately increased security in high-risk areas to the maximum level.

In Satun's Thung Wa district, two blasts occurred near a security checkpoint around 6.13am, damaging a private van transporting students to Wichienmatu School in Trang province.

Three of the 11 students sustained minor injuries and were rushed to Thung Wa Hospital.

ISOC Region 4 condemned the strikes, emphasising that targeting public infrastructure and school transport carrying innocent children is unconscionable under any pretext.

Authorities have deployed bomb disposal and forensic units to collect evidence and track down the perpetrators, while hotline 1341 has been opened 24-hour a day to receive public tips.