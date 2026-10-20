The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has extended the application deadline for flood relief and compensation to November 30, while outlining measures to reduce registration queues and resolve payout clawbacks for civil servants living in government housing.

Deputy Bangkok Governor Tavida Kamolvej announced on Monday that the BMA, in collaboration with the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), agreed to postpone the submission cutoff to Nov 30, 2026.

The extension applies to all channels, including district offices, the ‘Tang Rath’ mobile application, and the official website (claim.bangkok.go.th).

Assoc. Prof. Tavida explained that the additional time will allow affected residents to thoroughly prepare and verify necessary supporting documents.

To make the process more convenient, and eliminate the need for physical travel, applicants can also submit supporting paperwork online via email or district-specific Line Official Accounts.

To address severe congestion in the five districts with the highest volume of compensation claims, Sai Mai, Khlong Sam Wa, Lat Krabang, Min Buri and Bang Kapi, City Hall has established additional physical service hubs to distribute foot traffic and shorten travel distances for residents.

In Sai Mai district, which has faced complaints over queue management, the district office has expanded its processing capacity to 60 computer terminals to expedite approvals.

Despite the heavy workload, Sai Mai currently leads the city in processing speed, having approved approximately 60% of all online applications received through the district’s portal. Sai Mai officials are now evaluating site options for additional walk-in service points.

Meanwhile, Khlong Sam Wa district has opened a new physical service center at Wat Phraya Suren School to alleviate morning queue congestion.

Assoc. Prof. Tavida urged the public not to flock to service centers in the early hours, noting that queues are moving significantly faster in the afternoons across several areas, including Lat Krabang, Don Mueang and Sai Mai.

"With the extended deadline, extra service points and more staff, residents do not need to rush to line up before dawn and are encouraged to drop by throughout the day," she said.

Addressing the issue of misallocated relief funds, the deputy governor stated that, while the BMA expedited initial transfers to relieve immediate distress, subsequent auditing revealed that a number of recipients reside in official state housing.

Under existing government regulations and Cabinet resolutions, those living in official government quarters are ineligible for flood compensation. Consequently, district offices are required to recover the funds disbursed to these households in error.

According to Tavida, many affected residents have already cooperated by returning the money via the Krungthai NEXT mobile application or directly to district offices.

For those who have already spent the funds on house repairs and face financial hardship returning the full amount all at once, City Hall is offering installment plan options.

Affected residents can submit a request at their local district office to pay in installments. The BMA will forward these applications to the DDPM for official approval before contacting residents to finalise the payment schedule.