The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued its fourth advisory warning of volatile weather, severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across northern and southern Thailand from November 5 to 9.

According to the TMD at 5am today, a strong high-pressure system from China is spreading southwards, pushing a cold air mass over northern Thailand and the South China Sea. This atmospheric shift will strengthen easterly winds across the country and the Gulf of Thailand, triggering widespread and unseasonably turbulent weather.

From Thursday through Saturday this week, northern Thailand is expected to experience unstable weather characterised by thundershowers, violent gusts of wind, isolated hail and heavy downpours.

The northeastern region will be the first to feel the impact, followed by the north, the central plains, including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the eastern region.

The TMD advises the public in northern Thailand to prepare for severe weather conditions and exercise extreme caution. People are advised to avoid staying in open areas, under large trees or near large billboards during storms.

From Saturday through Monday, precipitation will intensify significantly across the south, bringing widespread heavy downpours and torrential rain to some areas.

Authorities are warning of potential flash floods and runoffs, particularly those living near hillsides, waterways and in low-lying areas susceptible to accumulating rainfall.

Rough sea conditions are anticipated in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, with waves surging past two metres in areas affected by thunderstorms.

Mariners are urged to navigate with heightened caution and strictly avoid sailing into stormy waters.

People should plan their travel carefully and monitor official updates from the Thai Meteorological Department closely.