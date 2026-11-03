Airports of Thailand (AoT) is preparing to submit the fifth edition of its Suvarnabhumi Airport Master Plan to the Cabinet, outlining its long-term development direction while overhauling its traditional duty-free retail space and launching new paid premium passenger services.

AOT president Paweena Jariyathitipong, revealed that the updated master plan, currently under review by the Ministry of Transport, has already been presented to relevant agencies, including the Cabinet Secretariat and the Prime Minister's team, and represents a comprehensive review of the airport's overall expansion framework, which is updated every five years in accordance with standard aviation guidelines.

Paweena explained that acknowledgment by Cabinet does not constitute immediate approval for all capital investment projects listed in the plan, as individual construction and passenger terminal developments must still undergo separate feasibility studies and regulatory approval processes.

"Bringing the master plan before the Cabinet ensures that all government agencies share an aligned understanding of the airport's development trajectory," Paweena said, noting that it will prevent a lack of clarity between long-term strategic frameworks and specific budget approvals.

AoT is also set to restructure duty-free retail operations at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, after determining that the previous business model fell short of expectations. The state-enterprise plans to reallocate space to align with changing passenger behaviour and improve overall airport layout efficiency.

Under the preliminary plan, existing retail space will be reduced and repurposed to expand automated immigration gates and enhance merchandise pick-up counters for online orders.

AoT is currently in negotiations with its primary concessionaire, King Power, to adjust the operational model.

Given the high infrastructure, inventory and internal logistics costs associated with traditional duty-free shops, both parties are working to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

To generate additional non-aeronautical revenue and enhance passenger convenience, AoT plans to introduce a suite of à-la-carte premium services.

Unlike exclusive VIP treatment, traditionally reserved for celebrities and dignitaries, these paid services will be accessible to all passengers, including business travellers and tourists seeking privacy and speed.

Passengers will be able to select individual services tailored to their needs, rather than purchasing bundled packages.

Services under development for both arriving and departing passengers include valet parking, electric buggy transfers within the terminal and dedicated fast-track assistance.

AoT is evaluating whether to operate the premium services independently or partner with international service providers, with full operational details expected to be announced later this month.