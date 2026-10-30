Coastal flooding, triggered by high tides, has inundated key economic zones, homes, and tourist spots across Samut Songkhram, with local residents reporting the highest water levels in over a decade.

The Mae Klong River and its connecting canals overflowed on Thursday, submerging low-lying areas in Mueang and Amphawa districts, including the famous Amphawa floating market, Mae Klong railway market, and roads leading to Phet Samut Worawihan Temple.

Wanna Laobunchachai, 45, a longtime resident along the Amphawa canal, said the water rose rapidly and has remained high for three consecutive days, noting that current levels have surpassed those recorded during the major nationwide floods of 2011. Walkways along the canal were completely submerged, affecting daily life and local accommodation businesses.

In the Mae Klong commercial area, floodwaters covered footpaths and roads, forcing some vendors to temporarily suspend business, while pedestrians waded through water to shop at the few places that remained open.

Small vehicles are, however, still able to pass through the inundated streets.

Amporn Buapheung, a religious supply shop owner in Mae Klong market, said foot traffic dropped significantly as water flooded the pavements, cutting daily revenue to around 2,000 baht.

To protect inventory, she had to build makeshift barriers and install water pumps inside her shop.

Local authorities advise that low-lying areas along the Mae Klong River and municipal communities must remain on high alert until November 5, as high tides are projected to reach peak levels of 3.5 to 3.8 metres.