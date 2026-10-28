A female red panda seized from illegal wildlife traffickers in Tak province has been transferred to Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province for health checks and a 30-day quarantine, zoo officials said yesterday.

The five-year-old red panda was handed over by the Wildlife Conservation Division of the Conservation Area Management Office 14 (Tak).

A team of veterinarians and specialist handlers accompanied the animal throughout the journey to ensure safety and minimise stress.

The red panda will undergo additional health examinations and remain in isolation for at least 30 days.

Zoo staff have prepared a climate-controlled enclosure to help the animal rest and safely adapt to its new environment, prioritising its health and welfare.

The animal was rescued on October 23 when police operating a checkpoint in Tha Sai Luat sub-district, Mae Sot district, in Tak province, intercepted a suspicious pickup truck.

Officers discovered the red panda hidden inside the vehicle, seized the animal, and arrested the suspect for legal prosecution.

Red pandas are a high-priority conservation species listed under Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which prohibits international commercial trade in endangered species.