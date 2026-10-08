Resident of the Khlong Chan housing estate in the Bang Kapi district of Bangkok are entitled to compensation because the housing estate was surrounded by flood water for more than seven days, to the extent that the residents could not pursue their normal lives, said Ploythalay Laksameesaengchan, deputy spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Her confirmation contradicts the statement yesterday by the director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), who said that Khlong Chan residents were not eligible to government compensation because the housing estate was not surrounded by flood water for more than seven days.

Under the compensation guidelines, each household or each owner of an apartment or condominium unit in the Khlong Chan housing estate will be entitled to 5,000 baht in compensation if the estate was surrounded by flood water for over a week to the extent that they could not pursue their normal lives.

Additionally, she said flood victims in Bangkok can seek help from the BMA, such as medical fees, basic cost of living funding and a “morale-boosting” fee on the condition that they apply in person, through their community leaders or with on-site officials.

She insisted that the government is ready to help affected people as much as possible to ease their hardships and difficulties.