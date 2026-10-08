The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has warned 23 provinces and three Bangkok districts of the risk of flooding, flash floods, forest runoffs and mudslides from October 10 through 12.

Based on forecasts from the Thai Meteorological Department and the Hydro-Informatics Institute, along with flood and mudslide risk assessments, the ONWR identified areas requiring close monitoring.

The areas at risk are:

Central: Bangkok – Nong Khaem, Bang Khae and Bang Bon districts; Samut Sakhon

· North: Nan

· East: Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat

· West: Samut Songkhram, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan

· South: Chumphon, Ranong, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phang-nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, Phatthalung, Satun, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat

· The ONWR also called for close monitoring of large reservoirs holding more than 80% of their storage capacity.

The office also warned of the possible overflowing of major rivers and tributaries, as well as flooding in low-lying areas, including in Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo and Chanthaburi.

Relevant agencies have been urged to prepare for the expected heavy rainfall and coordinate water management from upstream to downstream.