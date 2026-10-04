A German couple were killed in a hit-and-run collision while crossing a road at a zebra crossing in Phang Nga’s Takua Pa district on the night of October 2.

The 63-year-old woman, Gabriela, and 64-year-old man, Wilbert, were later pronounced dead at Khao Lak Medical Centre after being struck by a pickup truck on Phet Kasem Road.

The accident occurred at about 9:45pm near a pedestrian crossing in front of the Orchid shop in Khuekkhak subdistrict.

At the scene, police found Gabriela lying injured, while Wilbert had already been taken to Khao Lak Medical Centre for treatment.

Witnesses told police that a white Mazda BT-50 pickup truck with a Bangkok licence plate struck the pair as they were crossing the road before speeding away without stopping to help.

Wilbert died at about 10:32pm while receiving emergency treatment. Gabriela was pronounced dead at 11:04pm.

The couple were German tourists who had booked a hotel in Takua Pa district from September 30 to October 9.

Police later examined CCTV footage and found that the pickup was travelling from Takua Pa towards Thai Mueang.

When it reached the crossing in a community area, the driver allegedly ran a red light and struck the couple as they were crossing.

The driver then fled towards Thai Mueang without stopping to provide assistance or immediately reporting the accident to police.

The driver did, however, turn himself in at Khao Lak police station yesterday and handed over the pickup, which had sustained damage to its front end.

The driver has been charged with causing death through negligent driving and driving negligently or recklessly in a manner that could endanger people or property.

He was also charged with failing to stop, provide reasonable assistance, identify himself or immediately report the accident, as required of a driver involved in a crash.

Police said the driver confessed to the charges. Officers are also testing him for drugs and alcohol.

The bodies of the two victims have been taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for detailed post-mortem examinations. Police are coordinating with their relatives and the German embassy on the next steps.

Tourist Police Commissioner Pol Lt-General Pongsayam Mee Khantong expressed his condolences to the victims’ families and instructed tourist police in the area to work closely with local investigators.

He also ordered officers to assist the victims’ families and coordinate with relevant agencies as necessary while closely monitoring the progress of the case.

Tourists and members of the public who need assistance from the Tourist Police can call the 1155 hotline around the clock.