Almost 300mm, or about 30 million cubic metres of rain has fallen on Bangkok in the past 48 hours, with the east side being hardest-hit.

Rainfall in Min Buri and Klong Sam Wa districts were measured at 274.5mm and 273.0mm respectively.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said today that the accumulated rainfall has turned water in the main canals reddish-brown and has inundated communities on both sides of the canals, such as Saen Saeb, Prawet, Lat Phrao and Prem Pracha.

He said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has switched on all main water pumps, which are running at full capacity to pump 1,200 cubic metres per second (m3/s) from the canals into the Chao Phraya River. If there are no more heavy downpours for 6 hours, the situation will improve, he said, adding that the Thon Buri side is less impacted than the eastern side of Bangkok.

The governor continued by saying that city officials in all districts have been instructed to help bed-ridden people and, if there is an emergency, the BMA has prepared one million sand bags to be districted to all district offices.

Schools under the supervision of the BMA which are not flooded have been opened as temporary flood shelters.

He asked members of the public who have no important reason to go outdoors to remain at home, because many roads are flooded and impassable. If travel is necessary, road conditions should be checked before leaving.