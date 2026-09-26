Chain franchise convenience stores in Bangkok and nearby provinces are running short of ready-to-eat food and other necessities, as people start stocking up at home in case the flooding leaves them unable to go out or deliveries to local shops are disrupted.

Staples, such as instant noodles, frozen meals and bread are disappearing from the display shelves of a growing number of convenience stores.

Thai PBS reporters have discovered motorists have been packing into service stations in the Bang Khen area to fill their tanks, fearing that petrol and diesel will run out. In Lam Luk Ka district of Pathum Thani, they also noticed that many people are walking, or wading to markets or convenience stores to buy food instead of driving.

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun has ordered commerce officials to ensure that consumer goods do not run out or run short and that traders do not take advantage of consumers by unfairly jacking up their prices.

She has also instructed commerce officials in provinces across the country to monitor the food situation closely and make sure there is sufficient food and prices are not increased during the floods.

Members of the public can file complaints with the Department of Internal Trade (DIT) on the 1569 hotline number or with commerce offices nationwide if they are overcharged, there is a shortage of food or traders fail to display price tags.