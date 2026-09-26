The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has increased the discharge rate of water through the Chao Phraya Dam, from 1,850 cubic metres per second (m3/s) to 1,950m3/s, starting at 9am this morning.

The increase will be by 20m3/s every hour until the 1,950m3/s target is reached, expected at 2pm today. Then, the rate of discharge will be maintained until the situation changes.

The RID said that it has been closely monitoring rainfall and volumes of water upstream of the dam and are managing the level in Chao Phraya River accordingly.