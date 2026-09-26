Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt signed an official declaration on Saturday designating Nong Chok, Suan Luang and Khan Na Yao districts as flood disaster zones, following severe inundation on Friday that severely disrupted local travel and accessibility.

The designation covers the sub-districts of Kratum Rai, Nong Chok, Khlong Sip, Khlong Sip Song, Khok Faed, Khu Fang Nuea, Lam Phak Chi and Lam Toei Ting, On Nut, Phatthanakan, Suan Luang Ram Intra and Khan Na Yao.

The declaration enables city agencies to deploy full emergency relief operations, mobilise assistance budgets and manage flood conditions within their legal mandates.

The move comes as Governor Chadchart chaired an emergency meeting of the Flood Situation Command Centre early this morning, instructing all 50 district offices to implement a list of specific measures as a matter of urgency.

Under this broader framework, City Hall is preparing to extend disaster zone declarations across all 50 districts as needed, while advising affected residents to document property damage for state compensation.

Key measures include immediate surveys to assist bedridden patients and vulnerable groups, alongside converting municipal schools into primary emergency shelters stocked with food, water and sanitation facilities.

City staff are being mobilised to reinforce sandbag barriers at high-risk points, clear debris from drainage routes and coordinate with traffic police to manage road conditions and deploy utility transport for stranded commuters.

The command centre will continuously assess flood data and reconvene at noon to evaluate progress.