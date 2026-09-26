Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced the establishment of temporary flood shelters in Bangkok.

The shelters are located at:

· Lak Si Temple in Lak Si district (Contact: 096-999-4829)

· Lat Pla Khao Temple in Lat Phrao district (Contact: 089-815-6188)

· Theva Sunthorn Temple in Chatuchak district (Contact: 096-883-7585). Ten people have already taken shelter there.

· Prachapiban School in Bang Khen district (Contact: 089-783-3595)

· Don Mueang Temple in Don Mueang district (Contact: 092-396-3773)

· Bang Sue district (Contact: 081-268-1104)

· SRT child development centre at Tuek Daeng

· SRT housing community

· Prachanukul School in Sai Mai district (Contact: 086-937-9294)

· Wang Lek Wittayanusorn School in Min Buri (Max 100) (Contact: 088-245-3565)

· Surao Sai Kong Din School (Max 100) (Contact: 081-826-1556)

· Salakhoo School (Max 60) (Contact: 085-624-9534)

· Surao Bang Chan School (Max 50) (Contact: 065-616-3956)