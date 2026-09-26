Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced the establishment of temporary flood shelters in Bangkok.
The shelters are located at:
· Lak Si Temple in Lak Si district (Contact: 096-999-4829)
· Lat Pla Khao Temple in Lat Phrao district (Contact: 089-815-6188)
· Theva Sunthorn Temple in Chatuchak district (Contact: 096-883-7585). Ten people have already taken shelter there.
· Prachapiban School in Bang Khen district (Contact: 089-783-3595)
· Don Mueang Temple in Don Mueang district (Contact: 092-396-3773)
· Bang Sue district (Contact: 081-268-1104)
· SRT child development centre at Tuek Daeng
· SRT housing community
· Prachanukul School in Sai Mai district (Contact: 086-937-9294)
· Wang Lek Wittayanusorn School in Min Buri (Max 100) (Contact: 088-245-3565)
· Surao Sai Kong Din School (Max 100) (Contact: 081-826-1556)
· Salakhoo School (Max 60) (Contact: 085-624-9534)
· Surao Bang Chan School (Max 50) (Contact: 065-616-3956)