The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has instructed the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to establish emergency support operations for tourists affected by widespread and continuous downpours across the country, advising air travellers to allow extra travel time to airports.

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul ordered the TAT to deploy proactive assistance measures, including activating the TAT Contact Centre 1672 hotline to coordinate emergency travel logistics, hotel accommodation and real-time transit updates alongside Airports of Thailand (AOT) and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

Meanwhile, Deputy Transport Minister Phattrapong Phattraprasit is urging the Department of Airports (DOA) to strengthen safety protocols and infrastructure readiness at regional airports nationwide to prevent flood-related transit disruptions.

“All airports under the Department of Airports remain in normal operation,” Phattrapong stated.

He has instructed all regional airports to monitor weather conditions closely, inspect the readiness of personnel, systems and facilities, and coordinate with airlines to track flight statuses. In the event of schedule changes or flight status updates, passengers must be informed accurately and promptly.

Travellers are urged to monitor for weather warnings, check flight schedules in advance and make use of secondary travel routes where road inundation persists.

The Meteorological Department reported that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected today across several areas of the north, northeast east and central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity.

This is due to the influence of a strong low-pressure cell moving along a monsoon trough, coupled with the strengthening winds of the south-westerly monsoon.

Authorities warn of potential flash floods, forest runoffs, landslides and waterlogging in low-lying areas, particularly near foothill slopes, waterways and basins.

The public are advised to monitor the weather situation closely today and tomorrow.