A minor earthquake, measuring 2.0 on the Richter scale, was reported about 1,000m underground in Chom Mok Kaew sub-district in Mae Lao district of Chiang Rai at 5.50am today.

Another, measuring 2.4, was reported in Pha Chang Noi sub-district in Pong district of the northern province of Phayao at 9.34am.

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Metrological Department said that there have not been any reports of injury or property damage.

The division also reported two minor earthquakes in Muang Lampang district of Lampang and in Phan district of Chiang Rai, as well as two tremors in Tak and Phayao provinces on Wednesday.

A 1.4 magnitude earthquake was detected 4km underground in Phan district of Chiang Rai at 3pm yesterday and another tremor, measured at 1.5 magnitude, was reported 2km underground in Muang district of Lampang at 10.03pm.

Two other tremors, measured at 2.3 magnitude, were reported in Pong district of Phayao at 10.39am and in Mae Sot district of Tak at 7.03pm on Wednesday.