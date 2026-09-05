A fire destroyed eight homes in Ramkhamhaeng Soi 39, in Wang Thonglang district, displacing dozens of tenants before firefighters brought the blaze under control after about an hour.

Emergency units from the Bang Kapi, Prawet, Ladprao, Bang Chan and Chaloem Phra Kiat fire and stations responded around 7pm last evening after receiving reports of flames spreading rapidly through densely packed wooden structures.

Firefighters deployed multiple water hoses to contain the fire and prevent it from engulfing adjoining houses. Crews continued spraying water over the charred debris long after extinguishing the main flames, to eliminate hidden hot spots and prevent re-ignition.

Preliminary inspections confirm that eight of the homes were destroyed, while officials continue to assess the full extent of the structural damage across the neighborhood.

Displaced tenant Charaporn Klang-ard reported hearing shouts of "fire" while inside her home, which stood adjacent to the estimated point of origin. She recalled hearing periodic explosion-like sounds before rushing back inside to grab her valuables and fleeing to safety with her daughter.

Following the incident, she registered for assistance at the relief point set up by the Wang Thonglang District Office and plans to stay with relatives temporarily.

Anuwat On-nuam, deputy director of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, stated that the affected area is a row of 26 interconnected rental units. Twenty-four of the properties were occupied, while the other two were used for storage.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has established a temporary shelter at Intrachai Commercial College for displaced victims unable to secure alternative housing.

Approximately 48 residents have registered with the Wang Thonglang District Office for assistance so far.

District authorities have designated the site as hazardous and are prohibiting unauthorised entry while structural engineers evaluate building safety.

Police and forensic teams are conducting a detailed investigation to determine the cause of the blaze.