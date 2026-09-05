The National Health Security Office (NHSO) is considering whether contracts with three clinics to treat patients under the 30-baht universal health program should be terminated after a doctor working at the clinics has been accused of insulting and berating some patients.

The doctor has also been accused by several patients of refusing to issue them a doctor’s certificate, required if the patient needs transfer to a state or private hospital affiliated with the universal health or “gold card” program for further treatment.

Thanakrit Chitarirat, former deputy public health minister, and officials from the NHSO and Health Service Support Department, visited one of the three clinics in the Hathairat area yesterday.

The doctor in question was not at the clinic at the time of the officials’ visit, but Thanakrit managed to talk with him on the phone. The doctor claimed that he was ranted at by one of the patients and admitted to momentarily losing his cool due to work-related stress.

The doctor is also accused of saying that all patients under the ‘gold card’ program are low-class and poor.

Meanwhile Dr. Weraphan Leethanakul, deputy secretary general of the NHSO, said that settlement of medical bills for the treatment of ‘gold card’ patients has already been suspended, after it was discovered that the clinic had allegedly been excessively over claiming refunds of medical bills.

The three clinics are under the same management and have so far been providing treatment services to over 20,000 “gold card” patients.