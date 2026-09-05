The Ministry of Interior has ordered the deportation of an Israeli national, Yaacov Ohayon, after he was convicted of threatening behaviour that induced fear and distress to a victim, declaring his actions a threat to public peace and order.

According to a ministry order, signed by Thailand’s Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Sept 4, the decision follows a ruling by the Samui Provincial Court, which found Ohayon guilty of intimidation under Section 392 of the Criminal Code.

The court initially sentenced him to one month in prison and a fine of 10,000 baht. Following the defendant’s guilty plea, which saves considerable expense, his sentence was halved under Section 78 to 15 days in prison and a fine of 5,000 baht, with the jail sentence suspended for two years.

Despite the suspended sentence, the Interior Ministry determined that Ohayon's behaviour was contrary to good public order, good morals and the general well-being of the public, necessitating his expulsion from the Kingdom under Section 5 of the Deportation Act BE 2499 (1956).

Exercising authority granted under Section 5 of the Act, in conjunction with Clause 4 of the Prime Minister's Office Regulations on Deportation BE 2519 (1976), the Interior Minister officially issued the order to deport Ohayon from Thailand.

Under Section 8 of the Act, Ohayon retains the right to appeal to the Prime Minister stay the deportation order within seven days of receiving official notification.