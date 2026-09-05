Following consumer complaints, officers from a special task force, supported by the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI), raided an e-commerce distribution warehouse in Mueang district of Samut Prakan yesterday, seizing more than 7,400 uncertified electrical and electronic devices valued at over 2.5 million baht.

The warehouse, on the Bang Phli-Tamru Road in Phraek Sa sub-district, was raided after consumers began reporting purchases of sub-standard electric fans from a prominent online retail platform.

Investigators revealed that the facility operated as a fulfillment center, providing storage, packing and distribution services, rented and managed by the Huan Tu Company, a Chinese-owned enterprise.

During the search, authorities confiscated 7,411 units across six product categories that lacked mandatory Thai Industrial Standard (TIS) certification marks and QR codes. The seized items included 4,817 wall fans, 1,624 standing fans, 567 electric massagers, 373 batteries, 24 air-fryers and six LED lamps.

General Nakrob Boonbuathong, chairman of the committee driving enforcement of industrial standards and head of the special task force, was keen to point out that the uncertified goods had not undergone the standard and mandatory electrical goods safety testing, raising the possibility of the user receiving an electric shock, the device short circuiting or abnormal heat buildup in the device.

Ekanit Romyanon, secretary general of the TISI, noted that electrical appliances are strictly controlled goods, requiring prior certification before production, import and distribution to consumers. The warehouse operator faces charges of selling uncertified goods, carrying penalties of up to six months in prison, a fine of up to 500,000 baht or both on conviction.

The investigation is being widened to track down the importers, who could face up to two years in prison and/or fines reaching two million baht if found guilty.