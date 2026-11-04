The cabinet approved a Transport Ministry proposal yesterday to cap Bangkok's electric train fares at 45 baht across all lines to ease the cost of living for commuters.

Deputy government spokeswoman Ploythalay Laksameesaengjan said the fare cap will be in effect for the 2027 calendar year.

The decision was reached during a mobile cabinet meeting held in Udon Thani province.

Under the new fare structure, ticket prices will start at 17 baht and be capped at a maximum of 45 baht per trip.

The policy applies to all mass transit lines operating in Greater Bangkok and is restricted to Thai nationals, in a bid to lighten the financial burden on regular workers.

According to details released earlier by the Transport Ministry, passengers will initially pay full price for their trips, with the discount difference to be reimbursed later via the government's 'Pao Tang' mobile application.

The cabinet has allocated approximately 5.8 billion baht to subsidise the flat-fare scheme, alongside an additional 22 million baht to cover transaction costs associated with passenger refunds, Ploythalay added.