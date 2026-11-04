Siam Amazing Park, formerly known as 'Suan Siam', will reopen its doors on November 19 following an intensive recovery effort after major floods inundated the iconic amusement and water park in late September.

Workers were seen using high-pressure water jets on Tuesday to clear mud and clean areas surrounding the wave pool, while the park’s signature giant slide underwent repairs and repainting across the over 35-hectare complex.

Wuthichai Luangamornlert, chief executive officer of Siam Park City Co, said the management initially announced a six-month temporary closure, but decided to push forward with a quicker revival after assessing the damage and finding key areas restorable.

"The park faced cash flow shortages, having not fully recovered from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic before being hit by the flood, which resulted in lost revenue of 40 to 50 million baht," Wuthichai said.

Despite interest from several outside investors looking to enter the business during the shutdown, the family who own it resolved to retain full ownership of the park and secured bank loans of over 100 million baht to fund the rehabilitation.

The reopening will take place in phases, starting with the water park zone on November 19.

Rides and theme park attractions will remain closed until overseas engineers conduct safety inspections, with full-scale operations are expected to resume by March next year.

Wuthichai also pointed out gaps in government post-disaster assistance, noting that measures such as interest waivers often arrive too late to cover immediate monthly debt obligations.

He urged authorities to establish emergency relief policies that activate immediately, rather than waiting for lengthy damage assessment processes.

He added that business risks remain high due to weakened domestic purchasing power and cautious consumer spending.

Thanavath Phonvichai, president of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC), projected that Thailand’s tourism sector continues to face headwinds from global competition and slow recovery, with foreign arrivals expected to reach around 31.5 million this year, down 4% from last year and below the original target of 32 to 34 million.

The shortfall is attributed to ongoing Middle East conflicts, volatile oil prices, and high travel costs.

The UTCC anticipates a rebound next year, forecasting foreign arrivals to reach 34 million, generating approximately 1.6 trillion baht in revenue, a 7.5% growth, driven by an improving global economic outlook and easing fuel prices.

Dr. Thanavath noted that the key challenge remains whether the government and private sector can address structural issues within the country, to rebuild confidence among international visitors.