The Opposition has resolved to censure 18 Cabinet ministers, including the prime minister, under Section 151 of the Constitution, according to Parit Wacharasindhu, the Opposition’s chief whip.

Under Section 151, there will be a vote after the debate. If a minister fails to get the support of more than half of the MPs, they will lose the Cabinet post. There are no votes under Section 152.

Parit said the Opposition is ready for the debate, with evidence prepared against the targeted ministers, and will spend this month gathering more incriminating details before the debate in early December.

He added that the Opposition still has the chance to launch another censure debate before the end of the parliamentary session at the end of the year.

Prior to the debate in December, Parit said the Opposition will use all available mechanisms to keep the government under check and to address problems affecting the people.

They will push for the passage of several bills still pending consideration and approval, such as the information and environment bills, to tackle industrial waste.

The Opposition will also push for more meeting days, to compensate for meeting postponements due to flooding.