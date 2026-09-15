The Suranaree Task Force has been monitoring the border after reports that Cambodian troops have dug communication trenches and installed barbed wire near Chong Sa-ngam in Phu Sing district of Si Sa Ket province, in work that might have encroached into Thai territory.

The reports were based on a video circulated on social media showing what appeared to be trenches and runs of barbed wire in the area.

After checking with units operating in the area, the Second Army Region said in a statement that the location shown in the video is around Hill 450 at Chong Kradon, near the Thai Phanom Beng operational base.

A Cambodian military base is located on the summit of Hill 450, close to the Thai line of operations. The base has reportedly been in use since fighting during Cambodia’s past internal conflict.

Before the December 27, 2025 ceasefire agreement, Thai forces had deployed personnel and established a base near the Cambodian position on Hill 450 to monitor and control the area and prevent border encroachment.

Following the ceasefire, Thai forces improved the access route to the base to facilitate logistical support and improve the safety of personnel stationed along the border.

The Second Army Region said it continues to attach importance to complying with the ceasefire agreement while carefully safeguarding Thailand’s sovereignty and national interests.

Regarding the Cambodian construction work, Thai authorities have assessed that the trenches and barbed wire appear to be defensive measures intended to protect Cambodian positions along the deployment line.

The Suranaree Task Force has, however, continued to monitor developments closely and remains alert for any unusual movements or signs that could escalate tensions.

The Second Army Region reaffirmed that all Thai operations are being conducted in accordance with the joint statement issued on December 27, 2025, with the aim of protecting Thailand’s sovereignty and the safety of people living along the border.

It also urged the public to follow information from official sources and exercise caution when viewing information or videos circulated on social media, warning that unverified reports could cause confusion and anxiety and affect efforts to maintain peace and order in border areas.