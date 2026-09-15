Marine researchers recorded a peak of 278 adult blacktip reef sharks gathering near the shore of Maya Bay early this month, setting a record high for the 2026 fiscal year and providing strong evidence of ecological recovery during the bay’s annual closure, according to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP).

The findings were released yesterday by the department, together with Marine National Park Operation Center 3 (Trang) and Had Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, following marine resource surveys conducted throughout September.

Maya Bay is closed from August 1 to September 30 to allow corals and beach areas to regenerate naturally without human disturbance, while also ensuring visitor safety during the southwest monsoon season.

The high-density shark sighting occurred early on September 2, marking the highest single count recorded in the 2026 fiscal year survey dataset.

Jinda Srisuppatpong, director of the Marine National Park Management Division, said the large gathering of blacktip reef sharks serves as a key indicator of the bay’s ecological health and safety.

He added that the annual seasonal closure minimises human interference, giving rare marine life a dedicated natural space in which to rest, feed, socialise and potentially breed.

The survey integrated three primary marine research tools and technologies to assess the area's marine health.

Researchers completed 15 aerial drone survey flights, finding that the highest concentration of sharks occurred in the early morning, averaging 251.67 (± 22.91) individuals, compared to an evening average of 57.25 (± 15.42).

Most were mature adults measuring over one metre in length swimming near the shore, though observers also noted three to five juvenile sharks under one metre long in the shallows.

To identify individuals and track behaviors, researchers deployed Baited Remote Underwater Video Systems (BRUVS) 23 times, recording up to four juvenile blacktip reef sharks interacting with bait simultaneously in a single frame.

In addition, 22 water samples were quality tested, revealing an average sea temperature of 30.25°C, salinity of 33.10ppt, and a pH level of 8.86, conditions considered ideal for marine life growth.

The department plans to use the survey dataset to refine visitor management protocols in Had Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, establish long-term population tracking and prepare for the post-monsoon tourist season.