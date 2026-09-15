Tolls on the Prachim Ratthaya Expressway will increase on December 15 following a Transport Ministry announcement published in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday.

The decision was approved on July 14 by the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) board during its 8/2026 meeting, in accordance with the concession agreement for the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the expressway project (formerly known as the Si Rat–Outer Ring Road Expressway).

The adjustment order was issued by Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn under Sections 5 and 19 of the Expressway Authority of Thailand Act B.E. 2550 (2007).

Under the new rate structure, tolls for four-wheel vehicles will rise to 80 baht per vehicle, from the current 65 baht.

For vehicles with 6 to 10 wheels, the toll will increase to 130 baht, up from 105 baht.

Large vehicles with more than 10 wheels will see tolls rise from 150 baht to 185 baht.

The order officially repeals the previous toll notification issued on November 18, 2021.

Motorists transferring from the Prachim Ratthaya Expressway onto the Si Rat and Chaloem Maha Nakhon expressways will continue to pay applicable tolls at the Bang Sue 2 toll plaza, in line with designated ministry regulations.