A Thai flight attendant accused of importing heroin aboard a flight to Australia appeared in court yesterday, where the prosecution and defence said they had begun discussions aimed at resolving the case.

Thai Airways flight attendant Meena Kondo, 26, appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court as both sides asked Magistrate Kieran Gilligan for an adjournment.

The court was told that the parties had “commenced resolution discussions” and needed more time for the talks to take place, according to Australian media reports.

Gilligan described the development as “encouraging” and remanded Kondo in custody until her next court appearance on October 12.

Meena has remained in custody on remand since her arrest at Melbourne Airport on June 25. She is currently being held at the Dame Phyllis Frost Centre, a women’s prison in Victoria.

According to the Australian Federal Police (AFP), border force officers detected “anomalies” when they X-rayed her luggage after she arrived on an international flight.

Police allegedly found more than 1kg of heroin stitched into the linings of 12 tote bags. The drugs had an estimated street value of A$500,000.

Images released by the AFP after Kondo was charged showed white powder inside a tote bag bearing an elephant and the word “Thailand”.

Meena faces charges of importing a marketable quantity of illicit drugs and possessing a commercial quantity of illicit drugs. Each offence carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison if she is convicted.

Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) deputy secretary-general and spokesperson Areepak Ngernbumrung said the Melbourne court hearing yesterday was for the submission of documents and examination of evidence, rather than a full hearing of the case. The court will set another date for further proceedings.

Australian Border Force Commissioner Clint Sims previously said that Australian authorities had received intelligence that drug trafficking groups were targeting airline crew in attempts to smuggle illegal drugs into the country.