Thailand secured one silver and one bronze medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on September 26, while the country’s men’s football team exited the Games after losing 3-0 to China in the quarter-finals.

Weeraphon Wichuma claimed silver in the men’s 75kg weightlifting competition, finishing just 1kg behind Indonesia’s Erwin Rahmat Abdullah.

Weeraphon lifted 160kg in the snatch and 205kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 365kg.

Erwin took gold with 160kg in the snatch and 206kg in the clean and jerk, finishing with 366kg.

The bronze medal was won by North Korean lifter Ri Chong Song, who recorded a total lift of 357 kilograms, comprising a 162-kilogram snatch and a 195-kilogram clean and jerk.

Thailand also won a bronze medal in esports, with Thanarak Wongkitikun finishing third in the Puyo Puyo Champions event.

Thanarak advanced to the quarter-finals on Saturday morning and defeated a competitor from the Philippines to reach the semi-finals, where he faced a Japanese player.

He lost in the semi-finals, earning Thailand the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s men’s football team were knocked out in the quarter-finals after losing 3-0 to China.

Thailand win weightlifting silver, e-sports bronze as football exit Asian Games

Head coach Thawatchai Damrong-Ongtrakul fielded a strong line-up led by captain Chonnapat Buaphan, along with Sittha Boonlha, Yotsakorn Burapha and Thanakrit Chotmuangpak.

China took the lead in first-half stoppage time. Wu Xi delivered a free-kick into the box and Pei Xuan headed the ball towards goal. Thailand goalkeeper Chomphat Boonlert made a save, but the rebound hit defender Atthaphon Sangthong and went into his own net.

China doubled their lead just two minutes into the second half through Hu Hetao, before substitute Zhang Yuning added a third in the 63rd minute.

The defeat ended Thailand’s campaign in the quarter-finals, while China reached the Asian Games semi-finals for the first time since the tournament adopted an under-23 format.

China will face South Korea in the semi-finals on Sept 30.

Main photo: Weeraphon Wichuma/Sports Authority of Thailand