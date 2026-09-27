Thailand calls on ASEAN to review its consensus rule and strengthen its institutions to counter the rising rivalry among major powers and its implications for the region.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow gave a keynote speech at the Asia Society on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

He said strategic competition in Asia is intensifying and "is not limited only to US-China relations."

He pointed to tensions between China and Japan and between China and India.

"ASEAN centrality is one of our key strengths," Sihasak said. But he acknowledged that holding on to that influence is getting harder.

Speaking under the title "ASEAN: Shaping the Asian Century," he set out three principles for the 11-member bloc: regionalism, resilience and relevance.

On regionalism, he said national and regional interests are linked. "ASEAN cannot be strong if its member states are weak," he said.

Sihasak cited Thailand's border dispute with Cambodia. He said Bangkok remains committed to dialogue and hopes Cambodia will cooperate.

On Myanmar, he backed gradual re-engagement in line with ASEAN's Five-Point Consensus and a solution that is "Myanmar-led and Myanmar-owned."

On resilience, Sihasak said ASEAN should review its decision-making process by consensus, because requiring unanimity at every step can delay urgent action.

He proposed a troika of past, present and future chairs to keep policy steady when the rotating chairmanship changes hands.

He also called for a stronger ASEAN Secretariat and for the principle of non-interference to be applied in a way that fits an interdependent region.

On relevance, he said ASEAN should set its own agenda and build closer ties with middle powers, naming Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Britain, the European Union, Brazil and Turkey.

He said the goal is to strengthen the bloc's strategic autonomy.

Sihasak said conflict in the Middle East has disrupted energy supplies.

Together with climate change, he said, that means ASEAN must act faster.

He named the energy transition and the fight against online scam networks as areas for immediate joint work.

He described Asia's rise as "a story of both peace and integration." He said ASEAN remains "a key foundation" of Thai foreign policy.

Singapore will chair ASEAN in 2027, followed by Thailand in 2028.

Main photo: Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow