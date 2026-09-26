Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has issued urgent directives from London to tackle worsening flood conditions across Bangkok and surrounding provinces, commanding all relevant agencies to deploy immediately and operate as a unified team.

Speaking during a teleconference at 10.20am local time on Saturday (currently six hours behind Thailand time) before boarding his return flight, Anutin addressed the escalating water situation caused by a combination of heavy rainfall, accumulated runoff, northern discharges and drainage system constraints.

He stressed that the response must integrate weather monitoring, disaster mitigation, irrigation and transport under a single, seamless management framework.

"There must be no excuse that a specific area falls solely under the Governor's responsibility," the Prime Minister emphasised. "This is a joint mission between the national government and every local agency. Our top priority is alleviating the public's hardships as quickly as possible."

To eliminate administrative delays, Anutin instructed local authorities, including the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and provincial administrations, to request immediate budget expansions if local funds run short.

He also authorised agencies to advance funds for necessary emergency operations, promising full financial backing from the central government.

The Prime Minister ordered all ministers and senior officials to hit the ground immediately, without waiting for his return to Thailand.

Authorities overseeing the central region have been granted full decision-making power and the authority to mobilise inter-agency resources.

Addressing public communications, Anutin mandated the use of the Cell Broadcast and Extreme Alert systems as necessary.

He directed officials to avoid technical jargon and deliver clear, direct warnings regarding high-risk zones, timing and actionable guidance, insisting that all government data must be unified to prevent public confusion.