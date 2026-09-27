The Transport Company, a state enterprise and national bus operator, has announced the temporary suspension of services on five routes in the eastern region, as continuous heavy rain has caused flooding and disrupted travel.

The company said it had been informed by private operators that services on the following routes have been suspended until further notice:

Route 46: Bangkok-Rayong via the old route

Route 48: Bangkok-Pattaya, vans only

Routes 914/917: Bangkok-Chanthaburi-Trat, operated by Thanthawee Transport Co.

Route 9916: Bangkok-Wang Nam Yen-Khlong Hat

The company said its own bus services on all routes remain operational as normal, but it is closely monitoring the floods as rainfall continues in many parts of the country and is prepared to adjust services in line with weather and road conditions.

The company urged passengers to monitor local rain forecasts and flood updates closely and allow extra time to reach bus terminals due to weather-related traffic congestion in some areas.

The affected terminals include Mo Chit 2, Ekamai, the Southern Bus Terminal on Borommaratchachonnani Road, Pinklao and the Chatuchak minibus terminal.