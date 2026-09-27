The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has suspended services on parts of the eastern railway line after heavy rain caused flooding of the tracks, affecting eight services.

The SRT said that sections of the eastern line have had to be closed for safety reasons. They are:

- Between Ban Kaeng and Sa Kaeo stations

- Between Aranyaprathet and Watthana Nakhon stations

- Between the PTT area and the Bangchak oil refinery line

The SRT said it is coordinating with relevant agencies and stations, while closely monitoring the situation and assessing track conditions. Train services have been suspended or adjusted as follows:

- Ordinary trains 283/284, Bangkok-Juk Samet-Bangkok

- Ordinary trains 281/282, Bangkok-Kabin Buri-Bangkok

- Commuter trains 367/368, Bangkok-Chachoengsao Junction-Bangkok

- Commuter trains 389/390, Bangkok-Chachoengsao Junction-Bangkok

- Ordinary trains 278/279, Bangkok-Ban Khlong Lek

- Ordinary trains 279/280, Bangkok-Ban Khlong Luek

- Excursion trains 997/998, Bangkok-Juk Samet-Bangkok

- Ordinary trains 275/276, Bangkok-Ban Khlong Luek

For train 275/276, partial services will continue between Bangkok and Ban Kaeng, and between Kabin Buri and Bangkok.

Railway stations will inform passengers of the changes and advise them to make alternative travel arrangements. Passengers may use the Airport Rail Link or regular bus services where appropriate.

The SRT apologised for the inconvenience and urged passengers travelling on the affected routes to monitor announcements and service updates closely.

The railway authority said it will urgently inspect the affected sections and provide updates as soon as the tracks can be reopened and normal services restored.

Passengers can contact the SRT customer service centre on 1690, 24 hours a day, for further information.