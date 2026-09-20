The Chang Phueak police superintendent in Chiang Mai was abruptly transferred yesterday to the provincial police bureau over his alleged failure to crack down on illegal gambling businesses in his district.

On Friday night, Deputy Interior Minister Polapee Suwunchwee and Ronnarong Thipsiri, deputy director-general of the Provincial Administration Department, led department special forces in raids on two locations in Muang district of Chiang Mai — a six-storey building and a food court suspected of operating as illegal gambling dens.

A number of gamblers were arrested, while cash and gambling equipment were confiscated.

Provincial police commander Pol Maj-Gen Yutthana Kaenchan yesterday set up a committee to investigate the matter and signed an order transferring the Chang Phueak superintendent to the provincial police bureau.

He also appointed the deputy superintendent, Pol Col Chindej Deetae, as acting superintendent.