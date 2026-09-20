The White House made good Saturday on President Donald Trump's vow to deny CNN, MS NOW and Politico access to the presidential mansion as punishment for reporting what he calls "fake news."

The three news outlets denounced the ban as a violation of the US constitution and vowed to keep reporting on the US government.

They are expected to take the bans to court to regain access to the White House, fighting back as Trump expands his battle against mainstream news outlets that he detests and routinely slams as crooked.

"The White House belongs to the American people and the decisions made inside are funded with our tax dollars," MS NOW, formerly known as MSNBC, said Saturday on X.

CNN said it has "a right under the US Constitution to do our reporting without hindrance or interference from the government, and this ban is an illegal assault on this fundamental right."

The White House declined to issue any new statements on the matter on Saturday, referring AFP to Trump's comments Friday announcing the bans.

An association representing hundreds of journalists who cover the White House called the ban a violation of the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which enshrines press freedom, and called for immediate restoration of access for banned colleagues.

"Courts have repeatedly held that once the White House provides access to journalists, it cannot deny that access arbitrarily or based on the content of their reporting," the White House Correspondent's Association (WHCA) said.

- Badges confiscated -

MS NOW White House correspondent Akayla Gardner described how her access badge did not work Saturday when she tried to go through her usual security checkpoint.

"There was a red beeping light and so the officer asked me to hand over my badge," she said in an on-air play-by-play of the incident.

Betsy Klein of CNN gave a similar account of being unable to enter the White House grounds as she normally does every day.

"There was a group of cameras waiting outside that gate to watch me walk in," she told her network.

Cheyenne Haslett of Politico was also denied entry and the Secret Service confiscated her access pass, editor-in-chief Jonathan Greenberger said in a note sent to AFP.

Trump did not detail what prompted the ban but said "media Outlets shouldn't be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they're covering the President of the United States."

The 80-year-old Republican -- who has long had a fiery relationship with the mainstream media -- warned Friday that other outlets could face a similar fate but did not say which ones.

- Lawsuits -

Both of Trump's White House terms have seen him lash out repeatedly at media whose coverage displeases him.

He has filed multiple defamation suits against news outlets, attacked the press on Truth Social and verbally assaulted several reporters, notably women, including CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins.

But it is rare for US presidents to outright bar news outlets from the White House -- although Trump in his first term banned CNN reporter Jim Acosta, an action which a court subsequently overturned.

Last year, Trump barred The Associated Press from some events because of the news agency's decision to continue using the term "Gulf of Mexico" -- and not the "Gulf of America" as decreed by Trump.

His administration has also put stricter controls on journalists, including taking control of which outlets can cover events as part of the "pool" admitted to small spaces such as the Oval Office and Air Force One.

Trump's surprise announcement on Friday comes at a time when his approval ratings are at record lows and his Republican Party risks losing control of Congress in November's midterm elections.

The war in Iran and rising prices, particularly at the gas pump, are among the factors that have contributed to his sinking political fortunes.//AFP



Main photo: CNN reporter Julia Benbrook gives a live report near the White House in Washington, DC, on September 19.//AFP