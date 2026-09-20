Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM), the operator of Bangkok’s MRT system, announced the temporary suspension of Blue Line services today after an electrical short circuit on power cables along the rail track between Tao Poon and Bang Pho stations sparked a fire at about 12:20pm.

The Rama 199 Fire and Rescue Centre was alerted to the fire on Pracharat Sai 2 Road, in front of the Chewathai condominium near Tao Poon station in Bangkok’s Bang Sue district. Firefighters from Bang Pho Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters arrived at about 12:32pm and found an electrical short circuit involving power cables along the rail track, with flames still visible. The Fire & Rescue Thailand webpage said the fire was suspected to have been caused by the short circuit.

Firefighters entered the station’s electrical control room and used a thermal imaging camera to assess the situation. They also brought in smoke-extraction equipment to clear smoke from the affected area.

No injuries were initially reported.

Following the incident, BEM temporarily suspended MRT services while maintenance staff and other officials inspected the rail system and surrounding areas, worked to resolve the problem and assessed safety before services could resume.

At 1:13pm, BEM announced that services were suspended between Bang O and Kamphaeng Phet stations. Passengers were advised to use nearby stations, while some services were delayed by up to 60 minutes.

BEM advised commuters to closely monitor its latest announcements and apologised for the disruption.

Photos: Fire & Rescue Thailand