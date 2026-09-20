A public forum will be held at a temple in Song Phi Nong subdistrict of Phetchaburi province on Tuesday by Nong Makha villagers to discuss the impacts of dolomite mining in a forest near their community.

Nong Makha villagers are up in arms over the mining in the forest near the Kaeng Krachan World Heritage Site, which is an important source of food for the villagers. The forest is rich in bamboo shoots, mushrooms and wild animals, including mouse deer, wild rabbits, civet cats and serows.

The Department of Primary Industries and Mines has, however, granted a concession to a private company to mine dolomite in the forest.

About two years ago, a conservation group in Nong Makha submitted a petition to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), objecting to the mining and claiming that it violated their human rights.

The NHRC conducted an on-site fact-finding investigation and asked the Department of Primary Industries and Mines to consider the concerns of the Nong Makha villagers and review the boundary of the mining concession.

The department has, however, refused to change the mining boundary, prompting the villagers to hold the public forum and continue their protests.