Former ‘red-shirt’ leader Natthawut Saikua has dismissed as fake news a claim that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s petition to the Peaceful Society Promotion Committee (PSPC) for amnesty is designed as a bargaining chip to trade Pheu Thai party support for the Cabinet in the December censure debate in exchange for Thaksin’s previous criminal record being expunged.

In his Facebook post, Natthawut, a member of Pheu Thai, maintained that there is no more prison time for Thaksin to serve, because all the cases have been concluded and he has already released from prison.

He said that Thaksin’s petition for amnesty to the PSPC is the normal exercising of his legal right, like any Thai citizen, and whether his petition for amnesty will be granted depends on the committee.

Regarding the lèse majesté charge against Thaksin, which is pending in the Appeals Court, Natthawut said it was clearly stipulated in the Peaceful Society Promotion Act that the lèse majesté offence is excluded from amnesty. Hence, he said Thaksin will fight the case in court in accordance with judicial process.

He also said that the committee’s deliberation of Thaksin’s petition cannot be kept confidential and should be concluded in six months.

Regarding the alleged connection between Thaksin’s case and the censure debate, Natthawut said that the government is politically stable and there is no conflict among the coalition parties. Hence, the report of a political deal between the Pheu Thai and the government is a fabrication.

“Thaksin was an elected prime minister ousted by a coup. The coup makers declared amnesty for themselves in the first minute after the coup. The elected prime minister should, therefore, have the right to fight through all channels,” said the former red-shirt leader.