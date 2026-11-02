The presence of wild elephants in or near human settlements in several provinces of Thailand is causing concern among villagers living near forests and tourists visiting forest resorts.

Park rangers have been deployed to several locations where the pachyderms are reported to have ventured out of their habitats towards communities, apparently to forage for food.

In Trat for instance, an elephant named ‘Shorty’ is reported to have strayed into a village and loitered in front of a shop, prompting people in the village to alert officials.

Meanwhile, in another village in Bo Rai district of Trat, officials from Klong Kaew Waterfall National Park have been on alert for an elephant reported in a state of musth, to prevent it from harming people.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, an elephant from Khao Yai National Park ventured into Moo Si sub-district pf Pak Chong district, reportedly to search for food as the smell of fried bananas filled the air in the area.

One Facebook user posted a footage showing three elephants standing in front of a Khao Yai resort. He wrote that the appearance of the animals could scare tourists away and he urged park officials to herd the animals back into the forest.

Park officials are advising people who come across a wild elephant to stay away from the animal, not to take pictures of it at close range, refrain from giving it food not to do anything which might scare or excite the elephant.