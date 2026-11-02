The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA), the sole operator of bus services in the greater Bangkok area, launched a single-day trial today of express bus services during the morning and evening rush hours on 24 routes.

The trial service covers all major locations, hospitals, shopping malls, bus terminals and train stations. All the buses which join the experiment will bear a sign which reads “Express Bus” on the windscreen and on both sides of the vehicle, so they are clearly visible to bus commuters. The buses will stop at selected bus stops which bear especially large signage.

The morning timetables of the express bus services were 6am, 7am and 8am from their points of origin, and 7am, 8am and 9am from their destination points. The evening timetables are 4pm, 5pm and 6pm from points of origin and 5pm, 6pm and 7pm from their destination points.

Passengers are expressing mixed reactions to the services. Some said stopping at selected bus stops can shorten the travel time, but many said that the new services will not help much because of the traffic congestion, which remains the main obstacle.

The BMTA has conducted a public opinion poll to gauge reactions from bus commuters to the express bus services to help in making improvements to the services.

Members of the public can seek additional information by contacting the BMTA on 1348, or via www.bmta.co.th and the Line official account: @BMTA.