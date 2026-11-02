A plurality of Thai PBS viewers oppose changing the public broadcaster's funding model, from ring-fenced ‘sin taxes’ to the annual parliamentary budget process, fearing political interference, according to a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll).

The poll, conducted among 1,310 people nationwide from October 28 to 30, revealed that 33.03% of Thai PBS viewers disagree with the proposed funding overhaul.

Respondents cited concerns that the station could lose reporting independence (24.72%), face political domination (24.54%), or effectively become a state organ (16.42%).

Supporters of the change noted, however, that it would improve financial scrutiny (16.05%) and ensure better value for taxpayers' money (14.21%).

To improve operations, 60.33% called for maintaining editorial independence and neutrality, while 38.38% urged the broadcaster to accept financial audits.

Still, 69.92% emphasised that media independence is significantly more vital than budgetary efficiency.