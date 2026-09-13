A Yasothon hospital has apologised to the family of a one-year-old boy who lost the tip of his right index finger after an assistant nurse accidentally cut it while trying to remove tape securing his IV line.

The incident came to light after the family sought help from Saimai Tong Rod, a public advocacy and victims’ assistance group, to seek accountability from the hospital.

The incident occurred at Loeng Nok Tha Crown Prince Hospital in Yasothon province on Sept 11, as the boy was being prepared to return home after treatment for respiratory and gastrointestinal infections.

In a statement issued late on Sept 12, the hospital said the boy had been admitted on Sept 2 and his condition had gradually improved.

A doctor discharged him on Sept 11, so staff began removing his IV line.

The hospital said the boy sustained a serious injury to his right index finger during the procedure.

His mother, Wipaporn, said her son had recovered from his respiratory illness and was waiting for the IV line to be removed when a male assistant nurse used a pair of paper scissors, rather than medical equipment, to cut the adhesive tape.

She alleged that the assistant nurse repeatedly tried to cut the tape before accidentally severing the boy’s fingertip, which came off with the tape and gauze.

Wipaporn also said the assistant nurse had not personally appeared to apologise or take responsibility for the incident.

The family initially received a fruit basket and 4,000 baht in financial assistance from a hospital management representative.

Loeng Nok Tha Crown Prince Hospital said first aid was provided immediately and the boy was treated by paediatric, surgical and orthopaedic specialists.

The hospital also immediately coordinated with plastic surgery specialists at Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani to transfer the boy for further treatment as quickly as possible.

A specialist hand and wrist surgery team at Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital subsequently performed surgery to reattach the severed fingertip. The operation had to be performed twice because the boy’s blood vessels were extremely small.

Doctors are continuing to monitor his condition closely.

The hospital said it is deeply concerned about the distress caused to the boy and his family. It said representatives had visited them after the surgery to offer support and that it will provide continued assistance, including medical treatment, travel expenses, compensation and other forms of support.

The hospital and the Yasothon Provincial Public Health Office expressed their deep regret over the incident.

The Yasothon provincial public health doctor has reportedly ordered the immediate suspension of the assistant nurse and instructed that an urgent fact-finding investigation be conducted.

If he is found to have committed gross negligence, he could face the maximum penalty of dismissal or removal from government service.