Repair work on a large sinkhole at an intersection in Chiang Rai’s Muang district continued this morning, after the road collapsed last night.

Local authorities cordoned off the area which was in the middle of the intersection in front of Muang Chiang Rai Police Station and warned motorists to exercise caution.

An initial inspection found the sinkhole to be about 3-4 metres wide and 5-6 metres long, occupying almost one traffic lane. The collapse created a large cavity about 1.5-2 metres deep beneath the concrete road surface.

A large water pipe and other underground utilities were exposed, while broken pieces of concrete had fallen into the cavity.

Officials warned that the weakened road surface could collapse further if heavy trucks or other large vehicles passed over it. Metal barriers, barricades and flashing warning lights were installed around the site.

Chiang Rai City Municipality has coordinated with the Provincial Waterworks Authority’s Chiang Rai branch and the Provincial Electricity Authority to inspect underground water pipes and electrical cables and determine the cause of the collapse.

An initial inspection indicated that possible causes include underground water erosion, a leaking water pipe or soil subsidence.

Officials plan to compact the soil and restore the road surface with concrete once the cause has been established.

Photos of the sinkhole went viral among local residents, sparking criticism over claims that the area has experienced road subsidence and collapses several times in the past.

Some residents said previous repairs involved filling the area with soil without adequately compacting it, allowing rainwater to wash away the soil and causing the problem to happen again.

Residents wrote on their social media accounts the recurring road problems had affected local businesses and made travel in the area difficult.

They called on authorities to investigate construction and repair standards and improve warning signs and lighting at night to prevent serious accidents.