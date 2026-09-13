Phutthaisawan Temple in Ayutthaya province remained busy over the weekend despite the controversial arrest of its former abbot and his close female aide in connection with alleged embezzlement and money laundering.

Some visitors came to the historic temple to practise their religious devotions, while many others stopped to check in on social media, particularly at the former abbot’s quarters and other related buildings.

The former abbot of the temple, Phra Wachirayan Wi, also known as Luang Pho Atichot, was arrested and defrocked on September 10 after police accused him of embezzling temple funds and money laundering.

His close female aide, identified as Punyavee Ruangrueang, was also detained on charges of conspiring with him to launder money.

Police confiscated more than 138 million baht in cash and more than 16.5kg of gold from his quarters.

From Punyavee’s house, police seized 3.592 million baht in cash and 1.37kg of gold, including 35 gold amulets, gold bars and jewellery, valued at about 6.04 million baht.

Following the controversy, the temple has become a popular spot for social media check-ins, with visitors posting photos from their visits. The former abbot’s quarters have attracted considerable attention.

Officers from the Crime Suppression Division have cordoned off the area and prevented unauthorised entry.

Built in 1353 during the Ayutthaya Kingdom, the temple is considered an important example of early Ayutthaya architecture.

Some visitors were seen praying inside the Phra Ubosot and at other locations around the temple, while making donations according to their means, either through donation boxes or online.

Vendors at the temple said more people than usual were visiting the temple today, making business brisk. They said they were not concerned about the scandal involving the former abbot and hoped tourists and devotees would continue to visit the temple.

Meanwhile, the Crime Suppression Division is expanding its investigation into alleged embezzlement and money laundering involving the former abbot after identifying additional financial transactions.

Investigators are examining possible links to one or two additional people and are continuing to examine the money trail.