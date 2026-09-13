Maharaj Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital has conducted an autopsy on the body of a private soldier who was found dead near Surathampitak Camp in Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday.

The soldier was identified as 20-year-old Private Thitikorn, a conscript from the first intake of 2026, assigned to the Medical Company of the 3rd Medical Battalion.

According to the Second Army Region’s statement, it was informed at about 1:30pm on September 12 that the soldier had been found dead behind the welfare coffee shop of the 3rd Medical Battalion at Surathampitak Camp in Muang district.

The body was found by personnel from the 23rd Artillery Battalion, 6th Artillery Regiment, who had gone into the area to gather forest products.

They reported the discovery to the duty officer and their superiors, who then coordinated with police and relevant agencies to inspect the scene.

According to preliminary information from his unit, Thitikorn had been granted leave from September 1 to 10 to return to his home district of Na Chaluai in Ubon Ratchathani province.

However, he did not return to the unit as scheduled after his leave ended.

His unit therefore contacted his family, who said he had left home to return to the camp.

The family then tried to locate him by telephone and through people close to him, as well as seeking help through social media channels, but were unable to contact him before his body was found.

The Second Army Region said inquiries with his commanders and colleagues had found no indications of conflict, violence or physical assault involving him.

The body was sent to the Department of Forensic Medicine at Maharaj Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The soldier’s unit has informed his family, who are travelling from Ubon Ratchathani to the hospital to await the autopsy results.

The Second Army Region expressed its condolences to the soldier’s family and relatives, and said it would cooperate fully with police and other relevant agencies in a thorough and impartial investigation.