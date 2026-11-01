Thailand is moving towards faster, more accurate cancer diagnosis, with the Royal College of Pathologists of Thailand and the Thai Society of Clinical Oncology joining forces to develop guidelines for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in oncology pathology.

The initiative aims to strengthen diagnostic accuracy, support more precise treatment decisions and improve patients’ quality of life, while advancing precision oncology in Thailand.

AI is emerging as a potential solution to three major challenges facing pathology services: a growing workload, a shortage of pathologists and increasing demand for precision oncology, which tailors cancer treatment to the needs of individual patients.

Asst. Prof. Suchin Worawichawong, chairman of the Royal College of Pathologists of Thailand, said the country has approximately 500 pathologists, around 60 per cent of whom work in Bangkok. Only some 30 new pathologists enter the profession each year, leaving the country struggling to keep pace with the growing volume of specimens, increasingly complex diagnostic tests and rising demand for precision medicine.

“AI has demonstrated considerable potential in diagnostic screening, biomarker quantification, predictive analytics and spatial analytics. However, we must consider four key factors: patient benefits, safety, value for money and equitable access,” he said.

Rising cancer cases put pressure on pathology services Statistics from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) indicate that Thailand records approximately 140,000 new cancer cases each year, equivalent to around 380–400 new cases daily. The number of newly diagnosed patients is growing by about 3% annually.

As cancer cases rise, laboratories must process more specimens and conduct increasingly sophisticated tests, placing additional pressure on an already limited pathology workforce.

The shift towards precision oncology is adding to the challenge. Effective personalised cancer treatment depends on comprehensive diagnostic information, including accurate identification of the disease and detailed analysis of tumour specimens.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Charuwan Akewanlop, president of the Thai Society of Clinical Oncology, emphasised that complete and reliable diagnostic information is essential for oncologists to make informed decisions and select the most appropriate treatment for each patient.

AI-assisted pathology could help address this need by supporting the analysis of specimens and providing more detailed information to guide clinical decision-making.

Thailand Moves to Advance AI-Powered Cancer Diagnosis

Professional collaboration to guide responsible AI adoption

Recognising both the opportunities and the limitations of the technology, the two professional associations are working closely to exchange knowledge and experience, identify practical requirements and address existing constraints. Their collaboration aims to establish an appropriate framework for the safe, ethical and effective use of AI in pathology, with patient welfare at its core.

The Royal College of Pathologists of Thailand has also outlined a strategic plan to support wider adoption of AI-driven pathology across the country.

Key priorities include strengthening pathologists’ skills and AI literacy nationwide; developing a national digital pathology repository; working with the Comptroller General’s Department and the National Health Security Office to establish reimbursement standards; and issuing guidelines to define diagnostic standards while preparing a regulatory sandbox to support the responsible evaluation of new technologies.

The strategy is also intended to create opportunities for Thai educational institutions, research organisations and technology developers to develop AI systems that address local clinical needs and reflect the realities of the country’s healthcare system.

AI as a partner, not a replacement

As Thailand prepares for a more technology-driven approach to cancer diagnosis, experts stress that innovation must go hand in hand with appropriate standards, safety measures and equitable access.

“Although the future is bright, we must keep in mind that technology is a good helper and cannot replace humans,” Asst. Prof. Suchin said.

The collaboration between the two professional associations marks an important step towards establishing a framework for AI-assisted pathology in Thailand, with the ultimate goal of improving diagnostic services and helping patients receive the right treatment at the right time.