Cannabis retail outlets whose licenses expire will be turned into cannabis clinics supervised by medical professionals and the purchase of cannabis must be for medical purpose only under a new cannabis law amendments bill, which was approved by the Cabinet today.

Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat said today that the bill seeks to exert tighter controls on cannabis, from the farms, which must be registered, to the control of the quality of the cannabis, its extracts and the flowers.

Penalties for violations of the law will be clearer and heavier than they are at present under the existing cannabis law.

He stresses that cannabis is for medical purposes only and not for recreation.

As for the outlets which can be found all over the country, he said that their licenses will expire in 2028 at the latest and they will have to close or turn into licensed cannabis clinics.

There are now more than 10,000 cannabis outlets nationwide.

Pattana said that teams of health officials will be sent to check these outlets, especially in tourist provinces, to tighten up controls.