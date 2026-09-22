Thais are being rallied to send their moral support to 16-year-old Nene Royal, who will take the stage on Wednesday morning (Thailand time) for the final round of the 21st season of America’s Got Talent 2026.

The Phuket native, whose real name is Rattikarn Amloy, made international headlines after captivating global audiences with her powerful vocals and fiery rock guitar performances.

She secured her spot among the top 10 finalists after earning a coveted ‘Live Golden Buzzer’ from judge Mel B during the previous rounds.

The live finale broadcast is scheduled to air in the United States on NBC on Tuesday, September 22 at 9.00pm local time, corresponding to 8am tomorrow (Wednesday) morning in Thailand.

The official winner will be announced a day later, which will be broadcast live on Thursday starting at 8.00am Thailand time.

The champion will take home the US$1 million grand prize.

While official voting is restricted to viewers residing in the US and Puerto Rico, Thai fans and supporters worldwide are encouraged to show their solidarity through official online channels by liking, sharing and dropping supportive comments across platforms such as TikTok (@agt) and AGT’s official YouTube channel.

Nene Royal's journey is being widely hailed as a proud showcase of young Thai talent and a boost to the country's musical soft power.

Thai fans can tune in live via official streaming links or follow highlight clips posted on AGT's official platforms.