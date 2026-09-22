The Criminal Court today imposed the death sentence on Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, widely known as 'Am Cyanide' after finding her guilty of killing Chantarat Wongkraisin using cyanide in 2022.

The court said that, on August 9, 2022, Rangsiwuthaporn purchased cyanide. She then made an appoint with Chantarat to meet at a gas station in Phetchaburi on August 15 to return some money invested with interest.

At that appointment, the court said Rangsiwuthaporn gave the cyanide to Chantarat, claiming that it was medicine to treat symptoms of COVID 19.

The two women then separated and Chantarat was later found dead at home. A forensic pathologist found that her body had run out of oxygen. The court also cited telephone communications between the two women and money transfer slips.

The court said the evidence proved beyond any doubt Rangsiwuthaporn’s real intention and imposed death penalty.

Her lawyer said, however, that they will appeal the verdict to a higher court.

Rangsiwuthaporn has been accused of committing 14 murders and one attempted murder over the course of several years. Most of her victims died of cyanide poisoning.