Government plans to liberalise forest use have sparked fears that Thailand’s pristine natural landscapes will be opened to industrial activities, including waste disposal.

The Cabinet this month approved in principle a draft regulation allowing the commercial and industrial use of larger forest zones – including national reserves. If enacted, the scope of permitted activities will be expanded from the current 10 categories to 16.

The new additions would allow forestland to be allocated not just for waste management operations but also solar and wind farms, telecommunications towers, and various economic, social and security development projects.

Environmentalists warn that opening forests for development will favour big business at the expense of the public interest.

“We don’t want to see waste disposal sites established in forest zones, said Penchom Saetang, director of Ecological Alert and Recovery-Thailand (EARTH).

Contamination and public health risks

Penchom said that introducing waste management facilities into fragile forest ecosystems carries huge environmental risks, as even small mistakes in operations can inflict irreversible damage.

The threat is particularly severe in wetlands, watersheds, upstream areas and near vital water sources, where pollution can spread quickly. Adding to the danger are potentially harmful materials in household and industrial waste.

“Waste separation is not widely practised in Thailand,” Penchom noted, adding that municipal waste can contain hazardous and infectious materials.

She warned that poor management could exacerbate Thailand’s pollution problem or even spawn breeding grounds for disease. “We have to scrutinise the finer details [of the regulation] to see whether new operations in forest zones will be properly regulated,” she said.

A win for big business – but at what cost?

The government plan has prioritised corporate interests over the well-being of local communities, said Prayong Doklamyai of the People's Movement for a Just Society (P-MOVE).

“It’s clear that this move will serve large corporations. The government’s main aim is to accommodate the infrastructure demands of special economic zones in the eastern and southern regions,” Prayong said, referring to the huge energy and water demands of Thailand’s industrial zones.

The regulation drafted by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment would effectively eradicate decades-old forest conservation laws, clearing the way for industrial development, he said. “The government is lowering barriers for big businesses, but making life tougher for ordinary citizens.”

While developers wait for the green light, forest dwellers who have lived on these lands for generations continue to be prosecuted for encroachment.

Under the 1941 Forest Act, a forest is legally defined broadly as any land that has not been acquired under the country’s land laws. Meanwhile, the 1964 National Reserved Forest Act governs zones specifically designated by the state for conservation.

“When forest dwellers demand living space, they are met with loud warnings about the country’s shrinking forest cover, yet as soon as big business demands land, the government starts preaching about economic development,” Prayong said.

The Royal Forest Department has granted extensive forest-use permits to several of the country’s large corporations. Among them is Siam City Cement, whose subsidiary, Siam Cement (Kaeng Khoi) Co Ltd, operates a quarry spanning over 2,575 rai (412 hectares) in a Saraburi forest reserve.

State enterprises also have significant footholds on forest land. The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat), for instance, holds four permits to use more than 150 rai of forest in Chon Buri province.

Under national policy, 40% of Thailand’s geographical area must remain forested. However, as of 2024, only 31.46% of the country had tree cover.

Fee waivers and concessions

Under the draft regulation, the Royal Forest Department can issue permits lasting up to 30 years for specific categories, including waste management and public utilities.

The draft also cuts out various administrative fees, including those for permit acquisition, renewals and transfers.

In addition, ongoing land usage fees are also deemed extraordinarily low. The fee for mining operations, for instance, stands at just 1,200 baht per rai. The fee for land allocated for religious sites is even lower, at 200 baht per rai.

Rising demand for forest land

Royal Forest Department data shows that more than 8,000 applications for forest use have been approved since 1966, covering approximately 7.34 million rai. Of this, 7.17 million rai fell within national reserves, while the remainder was located in general forest zones.

Permits are currently issued across 10 primary categories, including irrigation, power generation, mining, religious activities, soil and sand excavations, residential settlements, road construction and scientific research.

In 2022 alone, 835,782 rai was allocated for various uses. The largest proportion (421,792 rai) was designated for “utilisation and settlement”, followed by 386,864 rai for research, 12,764 rai for irrigation, 2,044 rai for mining, 394 rai for electricity, and 228 rai for roads.

Government on the defence

Defending the policy, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment claimed the draft simply updates old protocols. It noted that the current regulations date back to 2015 and require updates to reflect changing socio-economic realities.

“Additionally, the draft does not touch land inside national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and conserved mangrove forests,” a ministry official said. “Big projects that may have a severe impact on health or the environment will still be subject to mandatory environmental impact assessments [EIAs] without exception.”

Dr Raweewan Bhuridej, permanent secretary of the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, said she has instructed authorities to evaluate all forest-area usage applications rigorously and ensure full legal compliance.

“The review must also carefully weigh the needs and benefits of the public,” she said.

The ministry reported an 84.78% approval rating for the draft in an online public hearing conducted through the Royal Forest Department website.

Other state agencies, however, have voiced concern. The Culture Ministry has cautioned that if the draft becomes law, stricter measures will be needed to protect historical and archaeological sites situated near forest plots allocated for private development.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry said that newly developed forestland should be clearly demarcated to ensure it does not overlap with agricultural reform plots donated for landless farmers.

By Thai PBS World’s General Desk



